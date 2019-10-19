Man celebrates 70th birthday by setting sit-up record

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) – One Wisconsin man celebrated his 70th birthday in an interesting way… by breaking a world record for sit-ups.

One his birthday, Max P. Drew did one thousand sit-ups in just 34 minutes and 18 seconds.

Drew set the record surrounded by family and friends.

“It’s impressive at his age,” Harold Fager, Drew’s friend and trainer said. “It’s impressive at any age. At 70, it’s really impressive.”

His family said Drew has always been a healthy eater and an avid exerciser.

“He’s always been a fitness buff. Growing up, he would always take us to the gym,” Drew’s daughter, Sharon Slack said. “When I was little, he’d pound out thousands of sit-ups.”

On Wednesday, Drew said he planned to celebrate the record breaking with tacos or pizza.