Man arrested outside White House after threatening to assassinate President Trump

by: CNN

WASHINGTON (CNN) – A Florida man is accused of threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, police arrested 25-year-old Roger Hedgpeth outside of the White House. Hedgpeth reportedly approached a U.S. Secret Service police officer on patrol and said, “I am here to assassinate President Donald Trump.”

Hedgpeth then told the officer he planned to do it with a knife, which the Secret Service officer confiscated after a pat down search. The knife was a 3 and a half inch knife in a sheath on his left hip.

Hedgpeth was arrested on a charge of making threats to do bodily harm.

The Secret Service says Hedgpeth was a critically missing-endangered person, as well as a mental health patient.

Hedgpeth was moved to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, where he will be held until further notice.

