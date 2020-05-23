Man arrested in brutal beating of veteran at nursing home caught on video

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) – A man is in custody after allegedly beating a senior citizen at a Michigan nursing home.

The 20-year-old man is accused of assaulting a 75-year-old Army veteran. The assault was captured on video and surfaced on social media, where it quickly went viral. It even drew the attention of President Trump, who tweeted about it, asking, “Can this be for real?”

The suspect’s father says his son has a mental condition. He says the suspect was originally at a group home through Washtenaw County Mental Health Services, but was moved to a hospital when he started hearing voices. He says his son was then recently moved to the Westwood Nursing Center after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“He has issues, and for them to put him in a facility like that, nothing good was going to happen,” the suspect’s father said.

The suspect’s father says because his son was diagnosed with COVID-19, he was brought to the nursing home to quarantine and recover.

“He never should’ve been housed, quarantined with the victim that he eventually assaulted,” the suspect’s father said. “That should have never happened.”

Detroit police arrested the 20-year-old at the nursing home Thursday. He remains in custody, and there is no word on if or when he will face charges.

The victim is recovering in the hospital.