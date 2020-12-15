Maine teen’s suicide tied to COVID-19 isolation

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WCSH) – A teenager’s family is spreading the word about mental health in youth after their son died by suicide after struggling to cope with the pandemic.

Spencer Smith’s family says their decision to speak about the tragedy is not about them, but other teens who are feeling the same way.

Spencer, who was just 16, left a note for his parents, writing about feeling locked in the house and growing apart from his friends.

“He’s loved by so many that it’s hard to believe he’s this depressed and he did this,” Spencer’s dad, Jay Smith said.

Jay said kids and teenagers need better support during this pandemic. Smith added that kids need to be back in school and doing extracurricular activities.

“The kids need their peers more than ever now,” Jay said.

Pastor Mark Rockwood, the Chaplin at the Brunswick Police Department, responded to the call at the Smith’s home on Friday.

Rockwood said he’s hearing from a lot of teens in his youth group about not being able to see their friends, some of them saying they have friends who are having dark thoughts, just like Spencer did.

“It’s already a stressful time for many of them,” Rockwood said. “And now, when they don’t have the ability to have that social interaction with one another, that puts more added stress on them.”

According to a recent article in the International Journal of Medicine, studies show that social isolation is often connected with suicidal behavior.

The article goes on to say “[…] from a suicide prevention perspective, it is troubling that the most important public health approach for the COVID-19 epidemic is social distancing.”

Jay said he hopes something positive comes from his son’s death, and that the school board in Brunswick, and others across the state, listen to parents and let students be together in person if they feel comfortable doing so.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family pay for expenses.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals: 1-800-273-8255.