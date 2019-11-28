Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Fun facts

NEW YORK (WSAV) – The Macys’ Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thanksgiving morning on WSAV. The NBC coverage of the parade begins at 9:00am and runs till noon.

According to Macy’s, the first parade took to the streets in 1924.

8,000 people participate in the parade, 3.5 million spectators are expected to attend the parade in New York and 50 million viewers are expected to watch the parade on t.v.

Performers in this year’s parade include Ashanti, the Black Eyed Peas, Celine Dion, and Chicago.

The most recognizable sights from the parade are the massive balloons. Some of the balloons are as big as a four story building. Among the balloons are the popular characters Snoopy, Sponge Bob Square Pants, Olaf and many more!

From 3D models of the balloons, float and performance line-ups to fun trivia about the parade, find out even more amazing facts about the colorful event here: www.macys.com/social/parade/

Watch the parade on WSAV from 9:00 a.m. – noon!

