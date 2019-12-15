Lost dog found making friends at Alabama prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (NBC) – An Alabama couple was reunited with their dog, Soup, after he was missing for three days and found in an unexpected place with unexpected friends.

Leigh and Michael Parker have owned Soup for three and a half years. On Saturday, he wandered off.

“Not knowing whether he was caught in brush or was injured,” Leigh said. “Worst case scenarios kept going through our minds. It was terrible.”

Three days after he disappeared, they saw Soup’s photo posted in a Facebook group for missing pets. Soup had ended up at Kilby Correctional Facility, where he made friends with inmates and employees.

“He’s had roast beef, chicken fingers, chicken nuggets, Lime beans,” Michael said. “Had steak one night and peach cobbler.”

Michael said when it was time to leave the prison, Soup seemed a little sad.

“When I picked him up, he looked at me, then looked back at his friends, and looked at me, and it was like he was about to pull a quarter out of his pocket, call it i the air whether I’m going to stay or not,” Michael said.

Soup decided to go back home, and now the Parkers know where to look if he ever wanders off again.