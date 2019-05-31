Lonely swan looking for love

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A lonely swan that lost her mate several years ago got a special delivery on Thursday.

Queenie is a 5-year-old black-necked swan in Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando. Her mate died when someone fed him popcorn.

On Thursday, two black-necked swans were introduced at Lake Eola. They will remain in an enclosure to become acclimated until they are officially released to meet Queenie.

Shawn Pennington is an Orlando resident and donated money toward the $4,000 purchase of the new male swans.

“She has been a strong female by herself, but maybe she’s got enough cougar, and will reach out and take one of these young fellows under her wing,” resident Shawn Pennington said.

Supporters hope that when she and her potential mates meet in July, there will be a love connection.

