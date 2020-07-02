Locking down & masking up: Combattng the COVID-19 surge

(NBC News) – More than half the country is dealing with a dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections, numbers that many fear will climb even higher with people gathering for the 4th of July holiday.

Beaches, bars and restaurants are being closed in many areas in an effort to slow the spread.

“We’re very concerned about the clusters of people congregating in areas that are going to obviously be fertile ground for the spread of the virus,” says Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

A renewed push for the use of face masks is also underway.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp toured his state Wednesday, urging everyone to wear a mask, but without signing an order mandating the protection.

There is no national policy either, despite a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and an urgent plea from the surgeon general.

In some of the hardest hit states, hospitals are warning they are close to reaching a critical point.

