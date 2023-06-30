SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A major ruling today from the Supreme Court — the court striking down President Biden’s plan to cancel $400 billion dollars in student loan debt.

This decision affects 43 million borrowers whose payments have been put on hold since March 2020.

Let’s take a closer look at the high court’s ruling.

The Supreme Court rejected President Biden’s plan to cancel $4 billion dollars in student loan debt.

Now 43 million borrowers will have to begin repaying their student loans — something wealth advisor and owner of Lighthouse Financial Group Wendy Wallace says could be a burden to some.

“Those payments are supposed to resume this September, and the way the economy is, this year alone, Americans have acquired basically $1T in credit card debt,” Wallace told News 3.

A recent college graduate, Ally Osbourne — told me she’s in a state of shock.

“It’s just this feeling of what now? Because it’s always figuring out how to pay that next bill, or how to pay that next student loan payment. I think a lot of people — it’s put them in a sense of what’s next, and just figuring out how to scrape by,” said Osbourne.

Wallace told me although it’s been met with dissatisfaction from a lot of borrowers, the president’s plan would have put the lenders in a hard financial place.

She said, “The different federal agencies that manage this debt, the private lenders, what they were stating- it was going to hurt them.”

But for some borrowers, it’s not justifiable.

Osbourne explained, “I mean you look at student loans, they are so, so expensive. I know folks who are still paying them off who are in their 40s. It’s something you’re straddled with for the rest of their lives, in some cases, and I think some people will struggle when it comes to affording this kind of bill.”

But according to Wallace, there are ways to ease an impending financial burden.

“A lot of times people will have a student loan, and they can get them consolidated, and get them to re-look at that interest rate they’re paying,” said Wallace. “So they can consolidate all of those to get a lower interest rate.”

President Biden announced the white house’s next tactics for student debt which include a new approach of forgiveness under the Higher Education Act and the creation of a temporary 12-month “On-Ramp Repayment Program.”