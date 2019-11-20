Live Trump impeachment hearings and analysis: Laura Cooper, David Hale 2nd to testify

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Another day, another impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill.

The first half of Wednesday’s public hearings with one of the most anticipated witnesses, U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, have wrapped.

Lawmakers will now be hearing from Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs, and David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs.

