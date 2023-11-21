The the video above, find out why Mary Morrison and John Lynn had to call the turkey hotline.

(WJBF) – Sooooooo….Thanksgiving is only a couple of days away and if this is your first time trying to master the almighty bird, you may want or NEED some help.

Butterball says, “We got you!”

For 42 years, it’s helped home cooks get that turkey on the table.

For all your turkey questions, big and small, you can call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456 every day this week, even on Thanksgiving Day.

The Talk-Line will assist in the best ways to roast and grill a turkey, as well as ways to handle your bird, including:

How to choose a turkey;

How to thaw a frozen turkey;

How to stuff a turkey;

How to brine a turkey;

How to inject a turkey;

How to marinate a turkey.



The turkey talk line is open until December 24th.