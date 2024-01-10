SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Leopold’s Ice Cream has been a sweet, historic staple in the Savannah community for over 100 years serving up tasty scoops to locals and visitors alike in its classic red and white parlor.

Now, TravelAtlas is recognizing the Savannah ice cream parlor for its popular cold treats listing the restaurant as number 13 on its list of 100 Most Legendary Dessert Places to Visit in 2024.

However, this isn’t the first time the ice cream shop has been noticed nationally. In July 2023, The restaurant earned its place on Yelp’s List of Top 100 Ice Cream Shops in the U.S. and was also recognized by Travel + Leisure magazine as an asset in the Hostess City.

From classic Tutt-Frutti to fun new seasonal flavors regularly making an appearance, Leopold’s has a scoop for almost everyone.