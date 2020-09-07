Lemonade stand is only source of income for mother of 4 due to COVID-19

GREENACRES, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – A single mother of four in Florida says her children’s lemonade stand is the family’s only source of income.

Every day, Erin Bailey and her four children, all between the ages of 6 and 10, head to the curb along Jog Road in Greenacres, Florida and does what American children have been doing for generations. They set up a lemonade stand.

Bailey’s four children, and sometimes their friends, have been doing this for months.

“They wanted to save up money for certain toys and things that they wanted,” Bailey said.

The pandemic changed everything. Bailey had been running a lawn care business, and customers quickly stopped calling when COVID-19 cases began spreading. She says she couldn’t find a new job because with schools closed, there was no one to watch her children.

“Things just got really difficult,” Bailey said.

Now, the lemonade stand has become Bailey’s only source of income.

“We started selling the lemonade to make sure we have what we need each day,” Bailey said.

The crew sometimes work long hours, and Bailey always tried to keep it upbeat, but they don’t make a lot of money. Bailey says her savings have vanished, and she’s way behind on her bills and rent.

“To know that there’s a chance that they wouldn’t have a place to call home – it’s terrifying,” Bailey said.

Bailey has applied for assistance from the state and county, but hasn’t gotten anywhere. She says she feels like she’s failing as a mother.

“You reach a point where you feel like you’re, almost feel like you ran out of options, and you’re letting them down,” Bailey said.

Bailey has made it clear that she doesn’t want a handout. She just wants a chance. She just wants a job.

“Right now, we’re just having a rough patch,” Bailey said.

The lemonade stand sells regular lemonade, strawberry lemonade, and Arnold Palmers.