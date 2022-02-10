Legal experts baffled by sentence for registering to vote

Mayoral contenders Pamela Moses, second left, and Lemichael Wilson attend a May Day Rally outside City Hall, May 1, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Moses, a Tennessee activist has been sentenced to six years and a day in prison after she was convicted of illegally registering to vote in 2019 while on probation for previous felonies. Some legal experts see the sentence as baffling and excessive. The district attorney’s office in Memphis says Moses was sentenced on Jan. 31, 2022, by Shelby County Criminal Court Judge W. Mark Ward. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee activist has been sentenced to six years and a day in prison after she was convicted of illegally registering to vote in 2019 while on probation for previous felonies.

Some legal experts see the sentence as baffling and excessive.

The district attorney’s office in Memphis says Pamela Moses was sentenced on Jan. 31 by Shelby County Criminal Court Judge W. Mark Ward.

Ward told Moses he would consider placing her on probation after nine months if she completes certain programs and maintains good behavior.

Moses lost the right to vote after being convicted of felonies in 2015.

She said she thought she was now eligible.