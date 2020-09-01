Lawyer for Breonna Taylor’s family says plea offer tried to link her to drug ring

FILE – Protesters participate in the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A lawyer for Breonna Taylor’s family said a plea deal was offered to an accused drug trafficker that would have forced him to implicate Taylor, who was killed by police in a raid on her home in March. Louisville’s top prosecutor acknowledged the existence of the document but said it was part of preliminary plea negotiations with a man charged with illegal drug trafficking and not an attempt to smear Taylor.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation) — Lawyers for Breonna Taylor’s family said prosecutors offered a plea deal to an accused drug trafficker and an alleged ex-boyfriend of Taylor’s that would have forced him to implicate her in criminal activity.

Louisville’s top prosecutor said the document was not an attempt to smear Taylor but was part of preliminary plea negotiations with a man charged with illegal drug trafficking.

Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar posted a photo on his personal Facebook page Monday that he said was a plea offer to Jamarcus Glover from prosecutors.

The photo of the document appeared to show Taylor listed as a “co-defendant” in illegal activities leading up to April 22, weeks after her death.

“Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine tried to give the Elliott Ave. defendants a plea deal on July 13 which would have identified Breonna Taylor as a “co-defendant” for actions related to the arrests on April 22, 2020,” said Aguiar in the Facebook post. “Umm…when was Breonna Taylor ever a co-defendant? And oh by the way, the cops killed her a month and a half before April 22 and four months to the day before the date of this effort to get a plea deal (which was rejected). “

Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said that document was a “draft that was part of pre-indictment plea negotiations.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was slain by Louisville police serving a “no knock” narcotics search warrant at her apartment as part of a wide-ranging police operation targeting Glover. They found no drugs in her home. An officer was shot during the raid by Taylor’s boyfriend, who has said he thought he was defending against a home invasion. The boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was initially charged but those charges were later dropped.

Glover and others were arrested on drug trafficking charges the night Taylor was shot.

The shooting has sparked months of protests in Louisville and across the country by activists who along with celebrities and athletes who have called for the officers to be charged in her death. The plea deal revelations came as protesters planned to demonstrate this weekend outside the Kentucky Derby, which will be run without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wine recused himself in May from an investigation into the police actions on the night Taylor was killed. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office is now handling that investigation, which Cameron has indicated is nearing a conclusion. Cameron said received the long-awaited FBI ballistics report Sunday.

Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands, and there would be no announcement on the investigation this week.

Wine issued a statement Monday saying Taylor was never a co-defendant in the case against Glover.

“Those drafts (posted by Aguiar) were never part of the court record and are not court documents,” Wine said. Wine said when he was advised of the plea discussions, “out of respect for Ms. Taylor, I directed that Ms. Breonna Taylor’s name be removed.”

Wine provided a copy of what he said was the final plea deal offered to Glover, which did not include her name but did list her address as a place where Glover picked up mail packages.

Wine said his final plea offer was sent to Glover on July 21. That offer said Glover would have to accept the deal for a 10-year sentence on a dozen drug charges by July 21. Glover turned down the deal.

Wine said Glover implicated Taylor in his criminal activity in jail phone calls to Taylor. Jail phone calls reported by news media show Glover called Taylor 26 times in early January, including some calls to ask her to help him gather bond money.

The plea document furnished by Wine also said Glover kept some of his money at Taylor’s address.

Also Tuesday, Walker filed a lawsuit seeking an unspecified amount in damages from the city and police for assault, battery, false arrest and malicious prosecution. Walker was with Taylor in her apartment and fired a single shot at officers, who he said he thought were intruders breaking into the apartment. Walker has said he and Taylor did not hear the police identify themselves as officers before coming through her door.

Walker was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer but Wine dismissed that charge in May. Walker is seeking immunity from prosecution under the state’s “stand your ground” law.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump also issued a joint statement with co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker on Twitter condemning the documents.

NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump and Co-Counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker Denounce Effort by Prosecutors to Posthumously Frame Breonna Taylor to Clear Police pic.twitter.com/H3fGBhmhS9 — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) September 1, 2020

Crump is also representing the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.