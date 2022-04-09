(The Hill) — Former CBS journalist Lara Logan claims she was “pushed out” at Fox News following controversial comments she made late last year comparing Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

“No, I was definitely pushed out,” Logan said during an interview with conservative radio host Eric Metaxas. “I mean, there is no doubt about that. They don’t want independent thinkers. They don’t want people who follow the facts regardless of the politics.”

Logan, who was not on Fox’s payroll, had previously hosted a docuseries produced by Warm Springs Productions titled “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” episodes of which appeared on Fox’s streaming service Fox Nation. She has also appeared as a guest on a number of the network’s primetime opinion programs on cable, often sharing her thoughts on media coverage, political issues and other current events.

During an appearance in November on “Fox News Primetime,” Logan compared Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, to the Nazi doctor who worked at Auschwitz during the Holocaust.

“What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele … the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan said. “And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this. Because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies.”

Logan’s comments were widely panned, including by a number of Jewish groups and the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum. She was also reportedly dropped by her talent agency following the comments.

“I’ve always said I don’t belong to any party. I don’t belong to any one side,” Logan said. “I really don’t care about media organizations who for years have reported false stories. Why should I care what they have to say?”