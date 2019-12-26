Kwanza begins: Week long celebration of African-American culture

(CNN) – Thursday is the first day of Kwanzaa. The weeklong holiday is a celebration of african-american culture focusing on family and community.

Each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to the Nguzo Saba or the seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

A candle is lit every night on a Kinara, a seven-branched candelabra.

On December 31st there is a feast known as the Karamu taking place before the holiday wraps up on January 1st.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by a pan-african studies professor at California State University.

