Krispy Kreme announces cake batter filled doughnut for 82nd birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting Monday, Krispy Kreme fans can get their hands on a new, limited-time doughnut.

The doughnut chain is celebrating its 82nd birthday this week by introducing the Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut. It’s an Original doughnut filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and covered in sprinkles.

On Friday, July 19, fans can purchase a dozen doughnuts and get one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1.

