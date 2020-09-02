Kenosha on edge: Trump visit draws sharp criticism

KENOSHA, Wis. (NBC News) – President Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday.

The city was gripped by violence after Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer.

“We’re going to work with you. We are going to help you rebuild,” Mr. Trump told business owners whose property was damaged or destroyed in the protests that followed Blake’s shooting.

During the violent protests, two people were killed when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire on demonstrators with rifle, killing two and wounding a third. He’s now facing murder charges.

In an interview with Fox News, President Trump defended Rittenhouse, saying “He was trying to get away from them, I guess it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him.”



As the president sat down with police and first responders, Blake’s family hosted a barbecue and block party in his honor in the neighborhood where he was shot.

They called for calm as they push for justice in the case, while asking President Trump to keep his distance.

“All I ask is he keep his disrespect, foul language away from our family,” Justin Blake, Jacob’s uncle, said. “We need a president that will unite our country and take us in a different direction.”

After a weekend of peaceful marches, many now fear protests could change in direction.

“Violence, absolutely, I’m afraid Trump’s visit today is going to stoke that violence,” said Kenosha resident and Black Lives Matter supporter Dale Schuster.

A curfew remained in place Tuesday night, enforced by local and state police and the National Guard.

