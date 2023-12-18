(KTLA) – Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was on his way to pay tribute to the Manhattan Transfer at a concert in Los Angeles when he fell and broke his hip Friday, Variety reported Sunday night.

The 76-year-old NBA Hall of Famer, now recovering from surgery, was supposed to speak about the vocal group at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Friday during what was billed as their final concert, according to Variety. Instead, he ended up releasing a statement to the outlet (via his business partner Deborah Morales) on his connection to the group.

“The Manhattan Transfer first took the stage the same year I first took the NBA court. I’ve been listening to their unique blend of R&B, jazz, blues and pop ever since. Their artistry has lifted me when I needed lifting, soothed me when I needed soothing, and gave me joy when I needed to be joyful. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” the statement read.

In 2009, the NBA legend was also filmed singing along with members of the band backstage at one of their performances.

Former Los Angeles Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is pictured during the first half of a semifinal game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Abdul-Jabbar underwent surgery in Los Angeles on Saturday, his business partner said on Twitter.

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now,” Morales wrote in the post.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award six times, was a 19-time all-star, and was a member of six championship teams. He also held the record for the most points ever scored in the NBA until another Laker, Lebron James, passed him earlier this year.