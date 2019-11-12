Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta, will undergo brain procedure

In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls. A spokeswoman says the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning, Nov. 12. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Monday evening.

A statement from The Carter Center says the former president will undergo a procedure Tuesday to relieve pressure on his brain that was “caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.”

The Carter Center says the former president is resting comfortably and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, is with him.

Carter was released from the hospital on Oct. 24 after suffering a fall at his home in which he fractured his pelvis.

It was the third time Carter fell in recent months.

He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery and fell again on Oct. 6.

Despite receiving 14 stitches, he traveled the same day to Nashville, Tennessee, to rally volunteers and, later, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home.