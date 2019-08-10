Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in jail while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, officials say

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein has died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, says person briefed on the matter, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A former law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in New York.

The medical examiner’s office in Manhattan confirmed the financier’s death.

The official said Epstein was found dead Saturday morning at the Manhattan Correctional Center.

Epstein’s arrest last month launched separate investigations into how authorities handled his case initially when similar charges were first brought against him in Florida more than a decade ago. U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned last month after coming under fire for overseeing that deal when he was U.S. attorney in Miami.

A former warden says that Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide in jail represents a “shocking failure” of the system.

Cameron Lindsay, who ran three federal lockups, says Epstein should have been under constant supervision.

A little over two weeks ago, Epstein was found on the floor of his jail cell with bruises on his neck, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. At the time, it was not clear whether the injuries were self-inflicted or from an assault.