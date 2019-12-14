Jacksonville driver arrested for DUI that killed four friends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – Florida police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a crash that killed found young people over a year ago in Jacksonville.

Officials say 20-year-old Blake Delapaz was driving drunk with four of his friends in his Chevy Impala on US 129 and County Road 340. He was speeding and ran through a flashing red light and a four way stop. His car hit an SUV and rolled down a hill.

Hayden Raulerson, 21, Cameron Bell, 18, Isabella Garcia,19, and Alysia Littlejohn, 20, were all killed in the crash.

Howard Christie witnessed the crash and ran to help.

“To be very candid with you ma’am, I ran down the hill and ran upon one individual I could tell very quickly was deceased,” Christie said. “As I went to the back of the vehicle, there was another gentleman, he’s also deceased.”

For months, the victim’s families have been searching for answers. They say they are heartbroken and speechless to learn their children’s friend caused the crash.

Delapaz is being held on a $950,000 bond and faces DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.