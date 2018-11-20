National News

Ivanka Trump scrutinized for private email use in White House

Posted: Nov 20, 2018 06:37 PM EST

WASHINGTON (WSAV) - First daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump is under scrutiny for using a private email account while in the White House.

It’s an issue then-candidate Donald Trump repeatedly blasted Hillary Clinton for doing while she was secretary of state.

But the president defended her actions saying: “What Ivanka did is all in the presidential record, everything is there, there is no deletion, there was no nothing.”

Austin Evers with the liberal watchdog group American Oversight

Many Democrats, however, are accusing the White House of hypocrisy.

"She claims she didn't know the rules of email as a government employee, that doesn't pass the smell test," said Austin Evers with the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

A senior congressional aide says House Democrats will demand a thorough explanation. And the House Committee on Government Oversight plans to look into Ivanka's emails when Democrats take over in 2019.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


