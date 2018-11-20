Ivanka Trump scrutinized for private email use in White House

WASHINGTON (WSAV) - First daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump is under scrutiny for using a private email account while in the White House.

It’s an issue then-candidate Donald Trump repeatedly blasted Hillary Clinton for doing while she was secretary of state.

But the president defended her actions saying: “What Ivanka did is all in the presidential record, everything is there, there is no deletion, there was no nothing.”

Many Democrats, however, are accusing the White House of hypocrisy.

"She claims she didn't know the rules of email as a government employee, that doesn't pass the smell test," said Austin Evers with the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

A senior congressional aide says House Democrats will demand a thorough explanation. And the House Committee on Government Oversight plans to look into Ivanka's emails when Democrats take over in 2019.