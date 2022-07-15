Ivana Trump announces her “Italiano Diet” to stay healthy and fight obesity at the Plaza Hotel in New York in 2018. (AP Photo)

(The Hill) — The New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed to The Hill on Friday that Ivana Trump, former President Trump’s first wife, died in an accident from blunt impact injuries to her torso.

The announcement comes a day after the former president announced on his social media platform Truth Social that his ex-wife died at her home in New York City.

The medical examiner’s office told The Hill that it would not comment further on the investigation beyond revealing the cause and manner of death.

NBC reported that a New York City official said Ivana Trump was found on her apartment’s spiral staircase when authorities arrived at her home.

Ivana and the former president married in 1977 and had three children — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

They had a contentious divorce in the 1990s, but their relationship improved over the years. Eventually, Ivana Trump advised her ex-husband him during his presidential run in 2016.

The former president, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were scheduled to testify Friday in New York Attorney general Letitia James’ (D) investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances, but the depositions were temporarily delayed in light of Ivana Trump’s death.

The attorney general’s office said they will be rescheduled as soon as possible.