It’s National Rescue Dog Day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/CNN) – Wednesday could be the perfect day to consider adopting a new, four-legged friend.

May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day!

According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year. To celebrate the holiday, you could think about adopting or fostering a pup in need of a home. Most animal shelters also accept donations and offer volunteer opportunities.

Many shelters are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but most are still offering adoptions online and through social media.

