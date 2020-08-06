Isaias leaves millions in the dark

(NBC News) – At least six people are dead in the wake of Hurricane Isaias.

The intense storm left a long trail of destruction along the East Coast after making landfall in North Carolina late Monday, then rapidly pushing north.

The effects of the storm were felt hundreds of miles from the point where it made landfall.

“This is different. This is much more severe flooding than we’ve seen recently,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Captain Adam Thiel. “The fire department and our partners from the police here have made dozens of rescues.”

At its height, Isaias knocked out power to millions. The outage was the second worst ever in the history of the power company which serves New York City.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has launched an investigation into several utility companies, accusing them of being unprepared for the storm.

A similar situation unfolding in Connecticut, where it could be days before all the power is back on.

“We’re doing everything we can to get power up as soon as we can,” Governor Ned Lamont said Wednesday.

