Impeachment week two: Eight more witnesses scheduled

(NBC News) – Eight witnesses are expected to testify over three days as public impeachment hearings continue in Washington.

The open testimony includes the first time those with first hand knowledge of the controversial call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine will speak.

The first witness scheduled is Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, who was on the July 25th phone call. Vindman is the director for European Affairs on the National Security Council. In his closed door testimony he said he was so alarmed by the call he reported his concerns to the top lawyer at the NSC.

Also testifying Tuesday is Tim Morrison, a former NSC aide who corroborated in closed door testimony that Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, told a top Ukrainian official that military aid was contingent on a public investigation of President Trump’s political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Ambassador Sondland testifies Wednesday, and is possibly the most pivotal witness because of his direct conversations with the president about Ukraine.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/355gDAm