Impeachment: More transcripts coming

(NBC News) – Transcripts of closed door depositions from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and U.S. Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker are set to be released Tuesday.

It’s part of the public phase of the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, and follows Monday’s release of a pair of transcripts.

One was from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who told lawmakers she was the subject of a smear campaign.

Yovanovitch was pulled from her post in May.

She testified last month President Trump pushed for her early removal.

White House officials scheduled to testify this week are not expected to appear at the order of the administration.

Meanwhile, NBC News has confirmed Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian American businessman with ties to President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is now willing to comply with the impeachment inquiry.

