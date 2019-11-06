Impeachment investigators announce first public hearings next week

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., second from right, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Schiff is joined by, from left, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., House Oversight and Government Reform Committee acting chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(CNN) – House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff on Wednesday announced public impeachment hearings will begin next week as Democrats prepare to take their case against President Donald Trump to the public.

Schiff, a California Democrat, said that three witnesses would testify in public next week: US diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent will appear next Wednesday, and former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is testifying next Friday.

The open hearings mark a new phase of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump and Ukraine and will be the first time that the public hears directly from the officials at the center of allegations that Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election in order to help the President politically.