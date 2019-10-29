Impeachment inquiry: Top Ukraine expert to testify

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) – The National Security Council’S top Ukraine expert, a decorated war veteran wounded in Iraq, will tell lawmakers he’s coming forward out of duty when he testifies Tuesday in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was on the phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In his opening statement, obtained by NBC News, the colonel says he was so concerned he went to the council’s lawyers twice, after meeting with the European Union ambassador and again after the call.

He says he was concerned that the push to get Ukraine to investigate the Bidens might be interpreted as a “partisan play“ that could undermine national security.

Another White House official, Deputy National Security Advisor Charles Kupperman, was a no-show Monday, defying a subpoena to testify.

Lawmakers will take a vote Thursday to lay out ground rules for the impeachment inquiry.

