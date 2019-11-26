Impeachment inquiry: McGahn must testify

(NBC News) A federal judge has ruled that former White House lawyer Don McGahn must obey a Congressional subpoena and testify on Russian election interference.

McGahn will still be allowed to claim executive privilege to avoid answering certain questions.

The ruling could compel testimony from current and former White House staff who’ve ignored Congressional subpoenas issued as part of the impeachment inquiry, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Even with the possibility of more hearings, the Intelligence Committee expects to report shortly after Thanksgiving.

The Senate is preparing for a trial if President Trump is impeached, but a timeline has not been set.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/37ATEix