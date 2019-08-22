‘I’m not a neglectful mom!’ Watch emotional body cam footage of arrest after baby left in hot car

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KPNX/NBC News) – Police released body cam footage of a June arrest of an Arizona mother who accidentally left her 5-month-old in a car in a Target parking lot for 50 minutes.

The infant was taken to the hospital in stable condition after the incident.

Stacey Holly, 37, went into Target with her sister and 6-year-old daughter before realizing they left the baby in the car and calling 911.

In the body cam video, Holly is heard telling officers she had no idea how it happened. Holly’s older daughter is seen screaming and crying.

Officers can then be heard saying it was about 99 degrees outside.

Police said the infant was sweating and red in the face when they arrived.

Holly is charged with one count of child abuse and one count of endangerment, KPNX reports.

Police noted in their report that when they asked Holly was should happen to her, she admitted she should be arrested. They said she appeared remorseful and perplexed as to how she left her daughter in the car.