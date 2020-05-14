Hurricane season arrives early

(NBC News) – Hurricane season officially starts on june first, but Mother Nature isn’t waiting.

Forecasters are warning a tropical system could develop this weekend.

Most predict the storm forming off the Florida coast will push out to sea, but it still serves as a warning for what could be a violent season.

“There are all indications that we’re going to an above average hurricane season,” says NBC meteorologist Bill Karins. We’re going to have more hurricanes, we’re going to have stronger hurricanes.”

Colorado State University scientists are predicting 16 named storms, including eight hurricanes. Four are predicted to be “major” Category 3 or higher storms.

It’s a frightening outlook, especially as COVID-19 continues to spread, complicating evacuation and emergency shelter plans.

