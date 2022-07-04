GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Monday is the day that Americans celebrate Independence Day. They are doing it in many different ways, too.

From, watching fireworks, to attending parades and other activities, there’s a lot to see and do out there. However, some of us have to work and, let’s face it, when quitting time comes around, you may not feel like doing much. There’s also many who can’t get out for various other reasons, and just choose to stay home.

Luckily, television and online streaming have a number of ways to enjoy the day right from your couch. Here is a list of channels that will be playing movies and shows to celebrate the day.

PBS

They always have something related to the Fourth of July and fireworks. Tune to “A Capitol Fourth” starting at 8 p.m. for patriotic music, performances and … of course, fireworks. It’s the 42nd year it’s been on TV and the first time since 2019 — due to COVID-19 — it will return to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

You can also watch on the PBS website and YouTube channel.

NBC

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs starting at 8 pm from New York City.

Netflix

The Patriot

Peaceful farmer Benjamin Martin is driven to lead the Colonial Militia during the American Revolution when a sadistic British officer murders his son.

American Factory

In post-industrial Ohio, a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant.

America: The Motion Picture

A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams up with beer-loving Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution.

Forrest Gump

Follow Forrest Gump as he travels to some of the most famous moments of a generation and meets some of modern history’s famous figures; from teaching Elvis to dance and sitting in an interview with John Lennon, to fighting in the Vietnam War and accidentally inventing the smiley face symbol.

Disney+

Hamilton

The filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming in an astounding blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway with founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Hidden Figures

Starring Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae form an inspiring team of mathematicians working for NASA. Based on a true story set in the 1960s on how they helped the space race.

The Sandlot

One boy becomes a part of the gang, and nine boys become a team and their leader becomes a legend by confronting the terrifying mystery beyond the right-field wall.

Captin American

After being deemed unfit for military service, Steve Rogers volunteers for a top-secret research project that turns him into Captain America.

Amazon Prime

Harriet

Harriet tells the incredible story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s escape and how she led hundreds of enslaved people to freedom via the Underground Railroad.

Saving Private Ryan

One of the most realistic and dramatic 20 minutes of a movie ever made. That alone is heart-gripping and reminds you of the ultimate sacrifices many made during World War II, not only at Normandy. Epic performances from Tom Hanks and a star-studded cast that will have you proud to be an American.

Independence Day

The typically joyful festivities that take place on this national holiday take a turn for the worse when alien forces try to seize major cities in the U.S. You get to watch the capital building blow up and Will Smith punch an alien, among other good clean fun. Skip Independence Day 2, however.

A League of Their Own

With empowered women at the center of this story, it’s one we can definitely stand behind. With most major leaguers off to fight in World War II, an all-female baseball league formed in the Midwest. You can also read about recent news regarding one of the players, Maybelle Blair.

HBO Max

Words that Built America

Celebrate the country’s founding documents as read by celebrities, lawmakers, and children in this special from Alexandra Pelosi.

John Adams

The popular HBO series chronicles the career of one of our founding fathers and his role in founding the United States.

Band of Brothers

The epic mini-series tracks World War II through the eyes of “Easy Company.” It’s a 10-part drama and has famous names like Michael Fassbender and Tom Hardy in it.

YouTube

If you love fireworks, you can watch a number of videos on YouTube. You can even watch 10 hours straight of fireworks by watching this video. It’s been viewed nearly 5 million times.