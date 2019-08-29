How farmers could benefit from U.S.-Japan trade deal

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAV) – America’s farmers received some good news this week when President Trump announced a trade deal with Japan.

U.S. farmers have taken a multi-billion dollar hit as a result of the President’s multi-front trade war.

Some farmers say they aren’t ready to start celebrating the Japan trade deal until the President is able to reach agreements with China and Mexico.

Bryan Riley with the National Taxpayers Union says it’s a tough time to be an American farmer. On top of bad weather, Riley says the President’s multi-front trade war has dried up the markets with America’s top exporting partners.

President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“They’ve been retaliated against,” says Riley, “Once you lose that market share it is going to be really tough to get back.”

Matt Purdue with the National Farmers Union says news of the Japan deal is good because Japan is one of the largest markets for American pork, corn, wheat and soybeans.

“I think the bottom line is it is certainly positive movement,” says Purdue.

But Purdue says it’s still too soon to celebrate.

“At the same time, it’s not enough to replace what we’ve lost with the disputes with China, the disputes that are ongoing with other trading partners around the world,” says Purdue.

Riley calls the Japan deal a step in the right direction, but says America is still at odds with its top three trading markets: China, Canada and Mexico.

“This is not going to compensate entirely at all for the losses that we’ve got as a result of the trade war,” says Riley.

Riley says relief for farmers won’t come until the U.S. Mexico Canada trade agreement is signed and the trade wars are over.