Houston voters set to pick mayor, City Council in runoff

HOUSTON (AP) — Voters in Houston are heading to the polls Saturday for runoffs in municipal elections, including for mayor.

Democrat and incumbent Sylvester Turner is favored over challenger Tony Buzbee, a millionaire trial lawyer, after the two gathered the most votes in a 12-candidate general election in November. Turner needed more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. He got almost 49%, while Buzbee finished second with 29%.

Turner, who shepherded Houston through the devastating floods of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, has highlighted Buzbee’s ties to President Donald Trump, who remains deeply unpopular in mostly Democratic Houston.

Buzbee is a former Marine who made his fortune taking down big corporations in court. He has rejected partisan labels and has donated to both Republicans and Democrats. He denounced comparisons to Trump as “silly foolishness.”

Hip hop fans may recognize a candidatein a runoff for a City Council seat. Brad Jordan, better known as “Scarface,” faces Carolyn Evans-Shabazz for a chance to represent a part of Houston with chronic poverty and crime.