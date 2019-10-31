House prepares for impeachment vote

(NBC News) – Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has been called to testify next week as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Witnesses say Bolton repeatedly raised concerns about the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bolton’s lawyer says he won’t talk without a subpoena.

Top Russia advisor Tim Morrison is expected to speak with lawmakers Thursday. Morrison resignined his White House post Wednesday.

Earlier testimony revealed Morrison said he had a “sinking feeling” about withholding aid from Ukraine to force the Biden investigation.

Lawmakers are also set to vote on the ground rules for public impeachment hearings.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/31xMXtj