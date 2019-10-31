House prepares for impeachment vote

National News

by: Tracie Potts NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has been called to testify next week as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry. 

Witnesses say Bolton repeatedly raised concerns about the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bolton’s lawyer says he won’t talk without a subpoena.

Top Russia advisor Tim Morrison is expected to speak with lawmakers Thursday.  Morrison resignined his White House post Wednesday.

Earlier testimony revealed Morrison said he had a “sinking feeling” about withholding aid from Ukraine to force the Biden investigation.

Lawmakers are also set to vote on the ground rules for public impeachment hearings.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/31xMXtj

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar