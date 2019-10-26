Hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (NBC 26) – Some tiny babies in Green Bay, Wisconsin are ready for Halloween!

The Aurora Baycare Medical Center’s NICU wing is holding a costume contest for its pint-sized patients. On Thursday, nurses dressed the preemies in outfits that their parents brought, or that staff provided.

The NICU posted pictures of the newborns on its Facebook page, and asked people to vote on the cutest babies of the bunch.

Parents of the preemies said the Halloween fun gives the hospital a bit of “at home” comfort in a time that can be tough to go through.

“This experience with him for his first 16 days hasn’t been normal,” Brent Beck, father of baby Ashe Beck said. “So doing something fun like this feels normal, and it has actually been hilarious and fun and a light hearted thing to kind of joke about and put together.”

The hospital will be giving out prizes to the proud parents who picked the “spook-tacular” costumes on Nov. 1.