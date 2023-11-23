STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Law enforcement told us that the holiday season is a busy time for crimes of opportunity.

“There’s always somebody that might want what you’ve got,” said Statesboro Police patrol captain Andrew Samples

While hordes of shoppers are getting their holiday shopping done. He says many unattended items get stolen every year.

“We have several times we’ve had entering autos where people leave something very expensive just laying on the front seat and people see that and it only takes a second for it to disappear,” said Samples.

He says there are ways to keep the bullseye off you, and it starts with locking your car.

“If you have any valuables from your previous shopping put it in the trunk,” said Samples. “If nothing else put it in the back. Cover it up with something so it doesn’t look easy to get to.”

Captain Samples says thieves have a really hard time getting into locked trunks making it the safest option while shopping.

But after you’ve finished your shopping, he says leftover packaging out in the open, like when you put out the trash, can show people what expensive items they could score at your house.

“Your neighbors see it so does everyone driving by and they may want a 60-inch TV and don’t want to pay for it,” said Samples.

He suggests making a run to the dump yourself to be more discreet.

He adds that nicer-looking cars tend to get broken into more, so if you don’t have a trunk you may want to hang onto your shopping bags in the store.