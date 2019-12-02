Holiday shipping: Know the deadlines

(NBC News) – The holiday shopping season has also become the holiday shipping season.

“The explosive growth of e-commerce has shifted shopping patterns,” says Bonny Harrison of FedEx. “

Delivering on time is still dependent upon how early you ship.

There are the deadlines to keep in mind over the next three weeks.

For standard shipping, the deadlines are December 13th for UPS, the 14th for the Postal Service and the 16th for FedEx.



For priority shipping both FedEx and UPS want your boxes or packages by December 19th and 20th, the 20th and 21st for the Postal Service.

For the fastest of all deliveries, overnight shipping, all three want your package in hand by no later than December 23rd.

