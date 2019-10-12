UPDATE: One dead, three missing after hotel under construction collapses in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WSAV) – UPDATE: In a press briefing Saturday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and fire officials confirmed one fatality in a hotel collapse that happened this morning.

Along with one person dead, there are also three still missing, fire officials said in a Facebook live. Another 18 people were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officials advised the public that the building is still extremely unstable and asked for people to avoid the area.

This story is developing.

_____________________

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans has suddenly collapsed.

News outlets report several construction workers had to run to safety Saturday as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down.

The New Orleans Fire Department tweeted several photos of the collapse.

via NOLA Fire Department Twitter

via NOLA Fire Department Twitter

via NOLA Fire Department Twitter

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured.

Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.

WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer’s dramatic video of the collapse.

INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Viewer video from Michael Dalle captures the moment the construction site for the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on Canal Street Saturday morning. No injuries reported. Stay with WWL-TV for more. pic.twitter.com/AxkbniBrZI — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 12, 2019

The hotel was scheduled to open in the spring.