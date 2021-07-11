Group rallies for voting rights amid All-Star Game event

DENVER (AP) — A group of people gathered near downtown Denver on Sunday to call attention to what brought Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game to the city in the first place: voting rights.

The group called on Congress to expand voter access at a time when several states have passed laws making it harder to vote.

Major League Baseball pulled Tuesday’s game and baseball’s amateur draft from Atlanta after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive voting law.

Colorado has a mail-in elections system fashioned by both major political parties that is among the most inclusive and secure in the country.

