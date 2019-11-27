Group offers Thanksgiving meal to NY subway riders

NEW YORK (CNN / WPIX) – A group served up a full Thanksgiving dinner on a New York subway train sunday and the video is going viral.

Jodell Lewis helped plan the event.

“Planned this for three months and we said you know what, let’s take it to the train. Let’s do Friendsgiving on the train,” explaines Lewis.

The group hosted the meal for a whole hour Sunday evening.with tables and decorations while the train continued to make stops from Union Square to Broadway Junction.

“We had turkey, we had yam, we had baked macaroni and cheese,” Says Lewis

Responding to the question, “What were they saying to you?” Lewis answered, “Thank you! For the most part, thank you… and the mac and that mac and cheese is on point!”

The group says they plan on making this an annual Thanksgiving tradition. The only difference it will be at a secret location.. in this case, a different train.

