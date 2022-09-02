SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you plan to grill out for the holiday, fire officials remind everyone to keep a close eye on their grills.

They need to be at least 10 feet away from any building, including awnings. You should also watch for any tree branches nearby.

The most important thing you can do is pay attention.

“The number one thing is to stay with the grill at all times,” said Lt. Tony Spear, West Springfield Fire Department. “When you’re lighting the grill, make sure the grill is open before you ignite because you can cause an explosion and blow the top right off it.”

If you ever smell propane while you are grilling, you need to turn off the grill immediately.