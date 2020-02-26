Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler’s cruise ship death

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (NBC News) – There has been a plea deal in the case of an Indiana grandfather whose toddler granddaughter fell to her death from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.

Salvatore Anello’s attorney said Wednesday that Anello will plead guilty so his family can begin to move on. Anello initially pleaded not guilty to Negligent Homicide, but his attorney says he will change his plea in return for an agreement that includes no jail time.

“I took a plea deal today to try to help end part of this nightmare for my family, if possible,” Anello said in a statement Tuesday.

He also thanked his family for being by his side.

Anello’s granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, died last July after falling from an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in San Juan.

Wiegand’s family has sued the cruise ship company, accusing it of negligence by allowing the window in the ship’s children’s playing area to be open.

A hearing date for Anello’s change of plea has not been announced yet.