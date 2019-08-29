Graham: IG report a stunning, unprecedented rebuke of former FBI Director

FILE – In this March 12, 2015 file photo, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Graham, about to enter the crowded GOP field of presidential hopefuls, has announced he’s retiring from the Air Force Reserve. The South Carolina Republican, who serves part-time as an attorney in the service, is expected to […]

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) released this statement on the Inspector General’s report on Comey:

“The Inspector General’s report is a stunning and unprecedented rebuke of a former Director of the FBI.

“This is the first of what I expect will be several more ugly and damning rebukes of senior DOJ and FBI officials regarding their actions and biases toward the Trump campaign of 2016.

“I appreciate the time and effort Mr. Horowitz and his team spent documenting the off-the-rails behavior of Mr. Comey regarding the leaking of law enforcement materials to the media. I also appreciate Mr. Horowitz for reinforcing the proper standards expected of senior DOJ and FBI officials. Well done Mr. Horowitz.”

