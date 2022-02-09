GOP scrutiny of Black districts may deepen after court move

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. DeSantis is taking the unusual step of asking his state’s Supreme Court to advise whether Democratic Rep. Al Lawson’s district can be broken up. For decades, Lawson’s district has stretched like a rubber band from Jacksonville to Tallahassee, scooping up as many Black voters as possible to comply with requirements that minority communities get grouped together so they can select their own leaders and flex their power in Washington. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights activists worry that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling could embolden Republicans to take aim at splitting majority-Black districts and ultimately reduce Black voters’ influence on Capitol Hill.

In Florida, GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis took the unusual step last month of asking the state Supreme Court whether a Democrat’s plurality-Black congressional district could be broken into whiter — and more Republican — districts.

FILE – Vice President Kamala Harris talks to high school English teacher Shagara Bradshaw, seated, as she prepares to receive her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, at the Jacksonville Community Vaccination Center, in Jacksonville, Fla., March 22, 2021, as Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., second right, and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, right, look on. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking the unusual step of asking his state’s Supreme Court to advise whether Lawson’s district can be broken up. For decades, Lawson’s district has stretched like a rubber band from Jacksonville to Tallahassee, scooping up as many Black voters as possible to comply with requirements that minority communities get grouped together so they can select their own leaders and flex their power in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

That type of request might typically face steep hurdles under laws meant to protect representation of marginalized communities.

But the ground rules may be shifting after the high court sided with Republicans in Alabama to block efforts to add a second majority-Black district.