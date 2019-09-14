Google Earth helps uncover body of man missing since 1997

WELLINGTON, Fla. (WSAV) – Palm Beach County investigators say a Google Earth search helped discover a body of a man who went missing in 1997.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a previous resident of a home around a retention pond was doing a Google Earth search of the area and noticed a car in the pond. The former resident contacted the current resident of the home and told him.

PBSO said the current resident then used a personal drone to flyover the pond and also saw the car in the water. He called the sheriff’s office.

Officials removed the car and discovered human skeletal remains inside.

On Tuesday, the remains were identified as William Earl Moldt, who was reported missing on Nov. 8, 1997. He was 40 years old at the time.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Person System, Moldt called his girlfriend from a bar and said he would be home soon on Nov. 7, 1997. He left the club and was never heard from again.