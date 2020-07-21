Global COVID-19 impact creating mountain bike shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CNN) – If you don’t already have a bike, it may be a while before you can get one.

Due to the coroanvirus pandemic, shops across the country can’t keep them in stock. Lee Newhard, the owner of The Great Divide in Colorado, says he sold out of mountain bikes in just one month after re-opening his store.

“We sold all our bikes pretty much in the one-month period. It was just unbelievable how many people were buying bikes, accessories. Just wanting to get outside,” Newhard said.

As the demand for bikes rises, the supply is dwindling. Newhard says he fears he won’t have mountain bikes for sale until 2021.

“China shut down for a while, and that’s where some of he products were made,” Newhard said. “A lot of things were shut down, so things didn’t get made up, the new stuff didn’t get made up and the old stuff had run out and the demand of bikes was just enormous.”

Newhard isn’t alone. Shops like his all across the United States are entirely sold out.

“I think a lot of people haven’t ridden in a long time and were getting out this spring and summer and hopefully that will continue on,” Newhard said. “I’ve seen people out who haven’t ridden in a long, long time, out on their bikes.”

Newhard says though bikes are selling out, the shop is staying afloat because of people needing repairs.